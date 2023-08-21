Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS K-12 students heading back to class; no injuries after 4 school buses crash on routes

Elementary and middle school students returned on Thursday.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While elementary and middle school students with Jefferson County Public Schools returned to the classrooms on Thursday, high school students are heading back Monday morning.

The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed no one was injured after JCPS school buses were involved in the following crashes with passenger vehicles.

· The first crash happened at 6:36 a.m. on Holbart Court and Estate Drive. LMPD said there was one student on the bus.

· The second crash happened at 6:52 a.m. on Blankenbaker Lane and Clarkwood Road. LMPD said there were seven students on the bus.

· The third crash happened at 7:03 a.m. on Six Mile Lane and Bardstown Road. LMPD said that school bus was #1855. JCPS said there were 31 students on the school bus heading to Jefferson County Traditional Middle School.

· The fourth crash happened at 8:10 a.m. in the 3600 block of Chenoweth Run Road. LMPD said there was one student on the bus.

Kentucky’s largest school district had to cancel classes and extracurriculars after the first day to address the school bus transportation issues. However, parents and guardians can still expect school buses to be late.

“Parents should still expect their kids to be home later than what is on their timesheet, so buses will be running late, so just be patient,” JCPS Communications Manager Mark Hebert said. “I think based on our experience on Friday that all the bus drivers know their routes now, or they should know their routes now, and so I think things will go smoothly, hopefully, but again, they’re going to be running late when you have fewer bus drivers driving longer routes with more bus stops, the bottom line is there’s gong to be some running late.”

JCPS Early Childhood Development was scheduled to start Wednesday, August 23, but this has been delayed at least two weeks, according to an announcement.

Hebert said to stay hydrated since it’s going to be hot outside and most of the school buses don’t have air conditioning. There’s also an Air Quality Alert in place, so get the latest information from the WAVE Storm Tracking Team.

