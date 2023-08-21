Man accused of accidentally shooting girlfriend at Ky. fair enters not guilty plea

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old accused of accidentally shooting his girlfriend at the Kentucky State Fair appeared in court on Monday.

Amari McClung entered a plea of not guilty. On Saturday, Kentucky State Police said an 18-year-old was shot on the Midway around 6:15 p.m.

They said McClung was carrying a concealed handgun, unsecured, in the waistband of his pants. KSP said the gun became “dislodged” and fired, shooting the woman in the foot.

She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

McClung was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

On Monday, his bond was set to $10,000. If he posts bond, he will be placed on home arrest with work release.

McClung is due back in court Aug. 29.

