Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man accused of accidentally shooting girlfriend at Ky. fair enters not guilty plea

Amari McClung
Amari McClung(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old accused of accidentally shooting his girlfriend at the Kentucky State Fair appeared in court on Monday.

Amari McClung entered a plea of not guilty. On Saturday, Kentucky State Police said an 18-year-old was shot on the Midway around 6:15 p.m.

They said McClung was carrying a concealed handgun, unsecured, in the waistband of his pants. KSP said the gun became “dislodged” and fired, shooting the woman in the foot.

She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

McClung was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

On Monday, his bond was set to $10,000. If he posts bond, he will be placed on home arrest with work release.

McClung is due back in court Aug. 29.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-264 EB near Taylor Blvd.
Man dies at hospital after being hit by car on I-264 West near 3rd Street
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
Fatal crash
20-year-old Louisville man identified as moped driver killed in crash on Taylor Boulevard
St. Matthews police closed a part of Mall St. Matthews on Aug. 21, 2023 after a threat was...
Threat made against Mall St. Matthews store results in partial closure, scene beginning to clear
JCPS confirms no injuries after fifth school bus crash of the day

Latest News

WAVE Make Ends Meet GFX
Make Ends Meet: How to prevent being scammed
Oliva Center
New addiction recovery center opening in Valley Station neighborhood
Meade County fire
Meade County restaurant declared ‘total loss’ after fire
This school year, Jefferson County Public Schools changed its start times, bus routes, and many...
Comparing KDE guidelines with JCPS bus concerns