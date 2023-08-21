Meade County restaurant declared ‘total loss’ after fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Meade County restaurant was destroyed in a fire on Sunday.

Around 4:48 p.m., Meade County Fire Dispatch was called to respond to a structure fire at the 19th Hole in Doe Valley.

Firefighters arrived and said the fire was coming out of the roof of the restaurant.

Meade County Fire said while the restaurant was a total loss, firefighters were able to protect an adjacent building that houses the pro shop for the golf course.

