Meade County restaurant declared ‘total loss’ after fire

Meade County fire
Meade County fire(Meade County Fire)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Meade County restaurant was destroyed in a fire on Sunday.

Around 4:48 p.m., Meade County Fire Dispatch was called to respond to a structure fire at the 19th Hole in Doe Valley.

Firefighters arrived and said the fire was coming out of the roof of the restaurant.

Meade County Fire said while the restaurant was a total loss, firefighters were able to protect an adjacent building that houses the pro shop for the golf course.

