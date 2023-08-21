Contact Troubleshooters
New addiction recovery center opening in Valley Station neighborhood

Oliva Center
Oliva Center(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new addiction care center is opening in the Valley Station neighborhood.

Kentucky’s largest non-profit addiction recovery organization, Isaiah House, will open the Oliva Center at 10803 Deering Rd, Louisville, KY 40272.

Community leaders and members celebrated the opening of Oliva Center on Monday.

The grounds will provide comprehensive, personalized services to those with substance use disorders.

According to a release, 2,135 Kentucky residents died from a drug overdose in 2022, with 505 lives lost in Jefferson County alone.

The executive director of Isaiah House, who went through the program himself just a few years ago, says he knows first-hand how much this will help the area.

“I see the need for it,” Jacob Rice said. “I see the streets, the people coming in. Just the pain, they’re hurting. For this organization to be welcomed into this community is going to make a big difference in how we can help the community recover, help the agencies recover, help the workforce recover.”

Isaiah House serves 3,500 clients each year at facilities throughout Kentucky.

