Police activity shuts down part of Mall St. Matthews

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WAVE) – St. Matthews Police have closed a portion of Mall St. Matthews at a threat was received.

Chief Barry Wilkerson says the threat was received around 2 p.m. and was targeted against a specific store. He would not identify the store involved.

Wilkerson said they consider this an isolated incident and most of the mall remains open.

Updates will be made to this story as information becomes available..

