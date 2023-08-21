Thieves steal tools from build site of disabled Ky. veteran’s new home, police say

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for thieves who broke into a home being built for a veteran.

It happened at the home being built for Jerry Bailey, Jr. in Lincoln County.

Setback after setback has plagued the build on Martin Luther King Blvd in Stanford. The latest is the theft of tools. The thieves broke open a realtor’s lockbox, used the key to get inside, then put the key back inside the box.

Police say the only clues they left behind were numerous muddy footprints as they went from room to room. We’re told they stole a lot of power tools that had been left inside the home after work was done on the home on August 11. When workers came back. they discovered numerous tools were gone, such as nail guns, an air compressor, hammers, and various other things. All in all, more than $1,600 worth of tools.

“It is frustrating. You get angry, but you don’t want to get angry. All these tools were personally owned by myself and my two sons working on the house. It’s all volunteer. Very frustrating that someone would break in and make off with your tools,” said Jerry Bailey, Bailey Jr.’s father.

Jerry tells us his son served in Iraq and is disabled.

Local officials want to remind people that Habitat homeowners do not receive the home for free and that there is a process to pay for the home.

