Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

3 inmates seriously hurt after being attacked by dog while working at Ky. animal shelter

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Three Kentucky inmates are seriously hurt after they were attacked by a dog.

According to the Liberty Police Department, it happened around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday. Police say four inmates on work release were cleaning kennels at an animal shelter when they let out a pit bull that hadn’t shown aggression before.

Police say the dog “turned aggressive” and went after all four inmates. Three of them were bitten multiple times and were taken to the hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries to their arms and legs.

The fourth inmate was able to get away without being bitten.

We’re told that when officers arrived, the dog was aggressive toward them, so they put the dog down immediately.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS confirms no injuries after fifth school bus crash of the day
St. Matthews police closed a part of Mall St. Matthews on Aug. 21, 2023 after a threat was...
Threat made against Mall St. Matthews store results in partial closure, scene beginning to clear
Fatal crash
20-year-old Louisville man identified as moped driver killed in crash on Taylor Boulevard
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Interstate crashes cleared after impacting Monday morning commute

Latest News

KCTCS to welcome over 78,000 students enrolled in fall semester
FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warnings as heat wave continues
Courtesy: Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
Nine-banded armadillo now listed as new species inhabiting Bernheim Forest
Investigation underway after person found dead in car at Lyndon apartment complex