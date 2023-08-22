Contact Troubleshooters
Bus tracking app now available for JCPS families

Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools saw a slight improvement in their drop-off times on Tuesday.

The district said all bus riders were dropped off at their stops by 7:13 p.m., compared to Monday night’s 7:48 p.m. dropoff.

A letter was sent home to families of JCPS students announcing the Edulog Parent Portal Lite smartphone app.

The app will help parents receive information about their student’s school bus ride by seeing real-time information about the location of their student’s school bus.

Parents will also be notified by the app when the bus is getting close. Notifications are sent immediately when a GPS ping from the bus occurs within the notification zone.

JCPS said they are currently using the lite version of the app, but may upgrade to the more robust version in the future.

“We believe the Edulog Parent Portal Lite app will provide you with crucial information about your student’s bus route, offering you peace of mind,” the letter read.

To get started, download the Edulog Parent Portal Lite app from the Apple or Android store. The app can be downloaded by using the QR code found on the JCPS Edulog Parent Portal Lite website.

