College admission exams transitioning to digital format

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pandemic showed us that a lot of things can be handled online.

Now, college admission exams, like the SAT and ACT, are transitioning to a digital format too.

The SAT, or Scholastic Aptitude Test, is nearly a century old. It recently underwent changes to adapt to the evolving landscape of learning. The SAT shortened their digital test from three hours to two. The College Board, which administers standardized assessments like the SAT, says students should get their scores back within days instead of weeks.

Now, the ACT is beginning its own pilot program. In December, 5,000 test takers will try a digital version of the exam.

“The Commonwealth of Kentucky has done a really good job at sort of removing these barriers. They provide free ACT tests to all juniors in public schools throughout the state and sometimes even as young as 10th graders, or sophomores, as well,” said Tyler Waters, founder of Lex Math Tutor.

International students have been utilizing digital ACT exams since 2018, but this will be the first time students in the U.S. will get a chance to take the test on a computer.

The online format should improve accessibility and level the playing field.

“Students who didn’t have access to calculators were just out of luck,” Waters said.

The new system also ensures each student will get a unique test, which would make it practically impossible to share answers. The browser, also won’t allow a user to open other apps or tabs while taking the exam.

The ACT has not indicated that the paper version of their test is going away anytime soon. They’ve indicated they want students to have the ability to choose their preferred testing format.

