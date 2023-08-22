Department of Fish and Wildlife seeks public input on State Wildlife Action Plan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public input on its State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP).

The plan highlights the needs of species across the commonwealth that have been designated as Species of Greatest Conservation Need (SGCN).

The plan was first created in 2005 with the intention of creating a permanent funding source for those vulnerable species. Pulling from the State and Tribal Wildlife Grants, biologists are allocated roughly $800,000 annually for conservation efforts that stem from the plan.

The plan is updated and revised every 10 years, and in the latest revision, biologists identified 527 SGCN species, including mammals, birds, reptiles, insects, mussels, crustaceans, fish, and plants. To receive the funding to create actionable plans, SWAP Coordinator Laura Burford says there are certain criteria that must be met in the plan.

“We need to have identified the major threats to the species, and probably the most important feature is that we need to identify actions that we think need to happen either to stabilize the species or hopefully recover it,” Burford said.

These plans have been implemented in the past, helping gather essential data on monarch butterflies, barn owls, and mussel species. While species-specific experts are available statewide to assist with data collection, limited funding is available to enact the necessary projects and gather data on many of the identified species. Burford says that this is where public input is most valuable.

“If you’re a university professor, great! You might be looking at research projects, depending on where you are that might help us fill in those data gaps,” Burford said. “But, if you’re a citizen, you might look and say, ‘Huh, pretty sure I’ve seen that before. Pretty sure I’ve seen that on my farm.’ By sharing that information with our teams of biologists that keep this, and informing our databases, we can fill data gaps, and it might be that when we’re doing this again in 10 years we might look at that species and go, ‘You know what, it’s fine. We had no idea.”

On the website, each identified species has its own profile page with a photo, the species’ distribution across the state, habitat requirements, current threats, and actions that should be taken to recover them.

“If you’re a person that doesn’t want to sit down and go through all 1,560 pages, you can go to that area of interest that you have and you can get it all in one spot,” Burford said. “So, we’re hoping that that will at least give folks enough information if they want to find out more, that they’ve got a starting point, and we can help to point them in the right direction.”

Public input will be welcome on the plan through Sept. 15.

