Dogs being sold unvaccinated, living in horrible conditions, says KSP

Dog being sold unvaccinated, living in horrible conditions, says KSP
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County woman is facing two dozen animal cruelty charges.

Kentucky State Police say their investigation with the Hopkins County Humane Society lasted a month.

They say several Alaskan Malamutes were being sold unvaccinated and were living in deplorable conditions.

“We could hear dogs barking, and you could tell some of them were young, you could tell some of them were old,” said Debbie Frisby, who lives near the home police investigated. “Sometimes it would sound like they were fighting or something, but dogs do that and you don’t think much about it.”

Just off of I-69 in Dawson Springs, a home on Olney Road became the subject of a Kentucky State Police investigation into animal cruelty. A home some were told was an animal rescue.

“It did sound like a lot of them, but we always thought it was an animal rescue, that’s what we were told, so we didn’t say anything about it,” Frisby said. “I was very surprised when you told me that. I had no idea.”

Troopers say 58-year-old Nina Holm, of Dawson Springs, was found with 24 dogs.

They say several of them were being kept outside in a metal building under conditions of extreme heat, little to no ventilation, no water, and a feces-covered floor.

“I can’t see that place from here, and I didn’t know how it was sectioned off or taken care of or anything like that,” Frisby said.

Inside Holm’s home, Troopers say they found five puppies, covered in feces, locked inside of a small cage in the kitchen.

They say Holm voluntarily surrendered all of the dogs and puppies to the Hopkins County Humane Society.

“I love animals, I don’t want anything bad to happen to animals,” Frisby added.

Holm is charged with 24 counts of Cruelty to Animals 2nd Degree.

