FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warnings as heat wave continues

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, Aug 21, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS in place through Thursday night
  • Air Quality Alert in place through tonight
  • Highs near 100° by Thursday and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our heat wave continues today. Sunshine pushes highs into the 90s once again this afternoon; heat index values range between 100° and 105°. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place across the region. An Air Quality Alert is also in effect. We’ll see clear skies across the region tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Excessive Heat Warnings will still be in effect on Wednesday. Actual highs jump into the 90s while the heat index soars to near 105°. Please take steps to keep yourself and pets safe and cool during this extended heat wave. Wednesday night looks muggy and warm, with lows in the 70s beneath a partly cloudy sky.

Our sunny & dry weather will help temperatures soar to near 100° by the end of the workweek.

