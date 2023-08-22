FORECAST: Extreme heat continues this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Air Quality Alert for Louisville & Southern Indiana - through Wednesday

Excessive Heat Warning for most counties - until Friday night

Heat finally breaks by late weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be clear tonight but it’ll be muggy and warm as we head into early Wednesday morning. Expect lows in the 70s by then.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues through Friday night as the heat really cranks up. There’s also an Air Quality Alert for Wednesday as stagnant air remains in place. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 90s with heat index values as high as 105°.

A few clouds will move in Wednesday night as temperatures once again only fall into the 70s by Thursday morning.

Thursday’s forecast is a bit more complicated as a line of storms northeast of our area may throw some clouds and rain-cooled air in our direction early in the day. Should that not happen, highs will be in the upper 90s with heat index values up to 107°.

Another small storm chance arrives on Friday and Saturday as the heat nears its end. We’ll see highs back down into the 80s by early next week.

