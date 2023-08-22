Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Extreme heat continues this week

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Air Quality Alert for Louisville & Southern Indiana - through Wednesday
  • Excessive Heat Warning for most counties - until Friday night
  • Heat finally breaks by late weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be clear tonight but it’ll be muggy and warm as we head into early Wednesday morning. Expect lows in the 70s by then.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues through Friday night as the heat really cranks up. There’s also an Air Quality Alert for Wednesday as stagnant air remains in place. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 90s with heat index values as high as 105°.

A few clouds will move in Wednesday night as temperatures once again only fall into the 70s by Thursday morning.

Thursday’s forecast is a bit more complicated as a line of storms northeast of our area may throw some clouds and rain-cooled air in our direction early in the day. Should that not happen, highs will be in the upper 90s with heat index values up to 107°.

Another small storm chance arrives on Friday and Saturday as the heat nears its end. We’ll see highs back down into the 80s by early next week.

Keep a close eye on the free WAVE Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Most Read

JCPS confirms no injuries after fifth school bus crash of the day
St. Matthews police closed a part of Mall St. Matthews on Aug. 21, 2023 after a threat was...
Threat made against Mall St. Matthews store results in partial closure, scene beginning to clear
Fatal crash
20-year-old Louisville man identified as moped driver killed in crash on Taylor Boulevard
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Interstate crashes cleared after impacting Monday morning commute

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, August 22, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/21
High school students returned on Monday.
JCPS high school students heading back to classrooms