FORECAST: Heat wave lasts into weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT ADVISORIES/EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS in place through Friday night

Air Quality Alert in place through tonight

Highs near 100° by Thursday and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect today as highs return to the mid-90s with the help of sunny skies and southerly winds. Heat index values climb as high as 105° this afternoon. An Air Quality Alert is also in effect today. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight.

The clouds and southwesterly winds will limit overnight lows to the 70s. We will be upgraded to an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING Thursday. Fading complexes of storms nearby may throw clouds into the region tomorrow. Highs top out in the mid to upper 90s tomorrow afternoon with heat index values up to 107°. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are back in the forecast for Thursday night. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows near 80°.

While the heat will rule Thursday and Friday, we’ll also be monitoring for a few gusty thunderstorms that may impact areas northeast of Louisville. Stay close to the forecast for any updates on that risk.

