FORECAST: Hottest weather of 2023 so far expected this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Air Quality Alert for Louisville & Southern Indiana - Monday & Tuesday

Excessive Heat Warning for most counties - until Thursday night

Heat finally breaks this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Not much relief from the heat is coming our way overnight as temperatures only settle into the 70s with elevated humidity levels. Expect some high, thin clouds to continue streaming in from the north through early Tuesday.

Another day of heat is with us on Tuesday as highs get well into the 90s with peak heat index values ranging from 100° to 105° during the afternoon. The Excessive Heat Warning for most of our area continues through Thursday night.

Tuesday night is mostly clear and muggy once again as lows don’t drop below the mid 70s. Wednesday’s heat will be similar to Tuesday’s with highs in the mid 90s and peak heat index values ranging from 98° to 105° under a partly sunny sky. Be sure to take plenty of breaks indoors and stay hydrated through the day.

Thursday’s heat looks worse that previous days as hotter air aloft moves in from the northwest. This means high temperatures will get awfully close to 100° with heat index values soaring into the 100°-107° range. Use caution if you’ll be outside!

Friday looks similar, however, a trough of low pressure trying to push southward over Eastern Canada may inspire some isolated storm development later in the day. That same feature will also help us break out of the 90s in time for the weekend, ending our extended heat wave.

