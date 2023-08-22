Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Investigation underway after man found dead inside car at Lyndon apartment complex

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDON, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found dead inside a car at an apartment complex in Lyndon Tuesday morning.

Lyndon Police said officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to the 1700 block of Bridgeview Lane on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Officers arrived and found a man dead with gunshot wounds inside the car.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS confirms no injuries after fifth school bus crash of the day
St. Matthews police closed a part of Mall St. Matthews on Aug. 21, 2023 after a threat was...
Threat made against Mall St. Matthews store results in partial closure, scene beginning to clear
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
Fatal crash
20-year-old Louisville man identified as moped driver killed in crash on Taylor Boulevard
36-year-old Moises May was arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Man arrested after police say he chained woman to floor in Park Hill neighborhood

Latest News

The Sherman Minton Bridge carries Interstate 64 traffic between Louisville, Ky. and New Albany,...
Upper deck of Sherman Minton Bridge reopened after emergency repairs
Bon Air neighborhood
Police looking for suspect after man found shot to death in Bon Air neighborhood
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio drove students home from schools on Monday
JCPS said Pollio drove a van taking home four students from two schools.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio drove students home from schools on Monday
LIVE: WAVE News Day at the Kentucky State Fair