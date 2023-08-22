Investigation underway after man found dead inside car at Lyndon apartment complex

LYNDON, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found dead inside a car at an apartment complex in Lyndon Tuesday morning.

Lyndon Police said officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to the 1700 block of Bridgeview Lane on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Officers arrived and found a man dead with gunshot wounds inside the car.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

