Investigation underway after man found dead inside car at Lyndon apartment complex
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LYNDON, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found dead inside a car at an apartment complex in Lyndon Tuesday morning.
Lyndon Police said officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to the 1700 block of Bridgeview Lane on a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Officers arrived and found a man dead with gunshot wounds inside the car.
The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
