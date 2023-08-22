Contact Troubleshooters
Investigation underway after person found dead in car at Lyndon apartment complex

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNDON, Ky. (WAVE) - Someone has been found dead in a car at an apartment complex in Lyndon.

The Lyndon Police Department was called on Tuesday at about 7:30 a.m. to the 1700 block of Bridgeview Lane for a suspicious vehicle and a person down.

Lyndon police officers are currently working at the apartment complex and have yellow barrier tape up.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story.

