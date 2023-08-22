Investigation underway after person found dead in car at Lyndon apartment complex

LYNDON, Ky. (WAVE) - Someone has been found dead in a car at an apartment complex in Lyndon.

The Lyndon Police Department was called on Tuesday at about 7:30 a.m. to the 1700 block of Bridgeview Lane for a suspicious vehicle and a person down.

Lyndon police officers are currently working at the apartment complex and have yellow barrier tape up.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story.

