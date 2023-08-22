Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS bus compound had successes, glitches on first day back with all grade levels

Successes and glitches Monday at JCPS bus compound
By David Mattingly
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The clock was ticking at the JCPS Detrick and Nichols bus compound late Monday afternoon.

JCPS afforded just 15 minutes to get seven busloads of students transferred from one bus to another for the final ride home.

In this case, all 7 buses arrived at the compound on time.

WAVE News witnessed the second of three rounds of transfers, accommodating the multiple out times for schools.

A minor glitch occurred when some transportation badges assigned to students, identifying buses and routes, turned out to be incorrect.

”So, the question is, is this tag right?” JCPS spokesman Mark Hebert said. “(This student) got here on bus number 1838. So now we’ve got to figure out how to get her home. It says she’s supposed to ride 1337 home. I don’t see a 1337 bus. We’re going to see if we can find which bus she’s supposed to take.”

But despite the badge problems, when 15 minutes were up, the buses rolled out on time, for almost everyone.

A handful of students stayed behind to be sorted out and transported home in vans.

”There were about seven or eight kids that were either tagged incorrectly by the schools or they didn’t know what bus they were supposed to be put on, or they weren’t sure where they lived,” Hebert said. “So, we had to make arrangements for those seven or eight kids to get home, and that’s what they did.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

