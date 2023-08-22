Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio drove students home from schools on Monday

JCPS said Pollio drove a van taking home four students from two schools.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio helped with transporting students Monday afternoon.

JCPS said Pollio drove a van taking home four students from two schools as all grade levels returned back to class.

The school district also said every student riding a JCPS bus or taken home in a JCPS van was dropped off by 7:48 p.m. on Monday.

Click here for more stories on how JCPS has been working to address the school bus transportation issues.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS confirms no injuries after fifth school bus crash of the day
St. Matthews police closed a part of Mall St. Matthews on Aug. 21, 2023 after a threat was...
Threat made against Mall St. Matthews store results in partial closure, scene beginning to clear
Fatal crash
20-year-old Louisville man identified as moped driver killed in crash on Taylor Boulevard
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Interstate crashes cleared after impacting Monday morning commute

Latest News

JCPS said Pollio drove a van taking home four students from two schools.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio drove students home from schools on Monday
LIVE: WAVE News Day at the Kentucky State Fair
The news team is at the Kentucky State Fair on Tuesday.
WAVE News Day at the Kentucky State Fair
Nathaniel J. Martinez, 18, with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence, and...
LMPD: Man killed after driver runs through stoplight