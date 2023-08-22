JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio drove students home from schools on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio helped with transporting students Monday afternoon.

JCPS said Pollio drove a van taking home four students from two schools as all grade levels returned back to class.

The school district also said every student riding a JCPS bus or taken home in a JCPS van was dropped off by 7:48 p.m. on Monday.

