KCTCS to welcome over 78,000 students enrolled in fall semester

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is expecting to welcome 78,245 students enrolled for the fall semester.

This would be a 5.8% increase from last year.

All of the 16 colleges within KCTCS account for more than 44% of the state’s public higher education undergraduate enrollment, according to a release.

KCTCS also announced by the end of the 2023-24 academic year, approximately 105,000 students will be set to enroll in either an associate program designed to transfer to a four-year university or in one of the 106 technical programs offered.

Jefferson Community and Technical College (JCTC) in Louisville is the largest college in the system.

