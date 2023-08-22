Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Horse Racing Commission authorizes temporary sports wagering licenses to 7 racetracks

Kentuckians are now one step closer to being able to place bets on sporting events in Kentucky.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In a meeting Tuesday, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission authorized temporary licenses for sports wagering to seven racetracks.

  • Churchill Downs, Louisville
  • Derby City Gaming, Louisville
  • Ellis Park, Henderson
  • The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland Run, Corbin
  • The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland, Williamsburg
  • Newport Racing and Gaming, Newport
  • Oak Grove Gaming and Racing, Oak Grove
  • The Red Mile, Lexington
  • Turfway Park, Florence

The following were approved, with facilities coming soon:

  • Derby City Gaming, coming soon to downtown Louisville
  • Ellis Park, coming soon to Owensboro
  • Sandy’s Gaming and Racing, coming soon to Ashland

They also authorized temporary licenses for sports betting service providers.

“Draft Kings, FanDuel, BetMGM, those entities were all on the receiving end of approvals from the commission today,” said sports betting analyst Geoff Zochodne

The full list of license-approved service providers includes:

  • Bet365
  • BetMGM
  • Caesars
  • Circa Sports
  • DraftKings
  • Fanatics
  • FanDuel
  • Penn Sports Interactive

Geoff Zochodne explains there are still some technical steps the KHRC must take before sports betting begins in September. This includes ensuring there are geolocation services in place to make sure bets are being placed within state lines and releasing a catalog of events and wagers.

“It’s essentially a list of what you can bet on in the state, so there will be, for instance, the NFL in there, and it’ll say you can bet on NFL games and point spread the money lines the total points in a game that sort of thing,” Zochodne said.

Zochodne says this catalog can be adjusted in the future according to the desires of betters and operators in the state.

Kentuckians will be able to pre-register an account with approved mobile apps on August 28. In-person betting will begin on September 7, and mobile betting will begin on September 28.

Here is a list of approved sports betting licensees and their partners

Service PRoviderPartnering TrackType of Partnership
CaesarsThe Red MileRetail and Mobile
KambiChurchill Downs
Churchill Downs’ satellite location, Derby City Gaming
Ellis Park Henderson
Turfway Park
Oak Grove		Retail
FanaticsOak GroveMobile
FanduelTurfway Park, and its satellite location, Newport Racing and GamingMobile
DraftKingsCumberland Run and its satellite locationRetail and Mobile
Penn Sports InteractiveEllis Park Henderson and OwensboroMobile
BetMGMSandy’s Gaming and RacingRetail and Mobile
Circa SportsCumberland Run and its satellite locationMobile
Bet365Sandy’s Gaming and RacingMobile

The temporary licenses approved by the commission today can be converted to annual licenses in the future.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

