LMPD: Man killed after driver runs through stoplight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a crash after someone reportedly went through a stoplight while driving under the influence in Louisville.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Tuesday around 3 a.m. to South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue for a reported vehicle collision.

Police said an adult male driver with two people in a passenger vehicle heading west on Winkler Avenue. When he entered the intersection, police said he ran a stoplight and hit a passenger vehicle on the driver’s side that was traveling southbound on South 4th Street.

EMS arrived and pronounced the driver who was heading south dead at the scene.

The two passengers had injuries that police believe to be not life-threatening. One of the passengers was an adult male who taken to University of Louisville Hospital and the other passenger was a minor who was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital.

The driver who was heading west was arrested at the scene of the crash. The Louisville Metro Police Department has charged 18-year-old Nathaniel J. Martinez with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence, and criminal mischief.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating.

