Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lyndon police officers working at apartment complex on Bridgeview Lane

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDON, Ky. (WAVE) - Lyndon police officers are currently working at an apartment complex in the 1710 block of Bridgeview Lane.

Yellow barrier tape has been wrapped around a scene by the Lyndon Police Department.

There’s no word yet on what exactly happened. This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS confirms no injuries after fifth school bus crash of the day
St. Matthews police closed a part of Mall St. Matthews on Aug. 21, 2023 after a threat was...
Threat made against Mall St. Matthews store results in partial closure, scene beginning to clear
Fatal crash
20-year-old Louisville man identified as moped driver killed in crash on Taylor Boulevard
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Interstate crashes cleared after impacting Monday morning commute

Latest News

WAVE News Day at the Kentucky State Fair
WAVE Day at the Fair - Newton's Farm to Table Grille slow-roasted corn
WAVE Day at the Fair - Newton's Farm to Table Grille slow-roasted corn
WAVE Day at the Fair - Newton's Farm to Table Grille small-batch ice cream
WAVE Day at the Fair - Newton's Farm to Table Grille small-batch ice cream
WAVE Day at the Fair - World's Championship Horse Show
WAVE Day at the Fair - World's Championship Horse Show