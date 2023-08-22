Man killed in deadly-hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road identified; suspect at large

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man killed in a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Poplar Level Road Friday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Poplar Level Road at Indian Trail.

Early investigation revealed a man was crossing Poplar Level Road when he was struck by a car.

The car fled the scene before police could arrive. Police said the man died before he could be taken to the hospital.

He was identified as 32-year-old Daniel Hategekimana.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

If anyone was in the area at that time and may have witnessed this incident, call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

