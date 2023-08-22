Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public

The Senatobia police chief said one officer is "no longer employed" after the 10-year-old boy...
The Senatobia police chief said one officer is "no longer employed" after the 10-year-old boy was taken to the police station.(Source: Latonya Eason, WHBQ via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer who took part in the arrest and jailing of a 10-year-old child who urinated in a parking lot is “no longer employed,” and other officers will be disciplined over the incident, the city’s police chief said.

Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler announced the news in a Facebook post Monday, but he didn’t specify whether the officer who has left the department was fired or quit, or what type of discipline the other officers would face. Chandler didn’t immediately reply to a Tuesday voicemail seeking further information about the changes.

“We appreciate the public’s patience while we investigated this incident. We deeply value your trust and support, and we are dedicated to continually improving and learning from our mistakes,” Chandler wrote in the Facebook post, noting that the officers violated their training on how to deal with children.

The boy was taken to the police station, where he says he was held in a jail cell. (WHBQ, LATONYA EASON, CNN)

The child’s mother told news outlets that her son urinated behind her vehicle while she was visiting a lawyer’s office on Aug. 10, and that officers then put him in a squad car and took him to the police station.

Chandler said the child was not handcuffed or charged and that the officers issued a citation for a “child in need of services.” It wasn’t clear Tuesday if that citation had been rescinded.

Senatobia has about 8,100 residents and is about 40 miles south of Memphis, Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS confirms no injuries after fifth school bus crash of the day
St. Matthews police closed a part of Mall St. Matthews on Aug. 21, 2023 after a threat was...
Threat made against Mall St. Matthews store results in partial closure, scene beginning to clear
Fatal crash
20-year-old Louisville man identified as moped driver killed in crash on Taylor Boulevard
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Interstate crashes cleared after impacting Monday morning commute

Latest News

One person is dead and several others are hurt in a school bus crash near Dayton, Ohio State...
Child dies, dozens hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, Ohio, authorities say
Nathaniel J. Martinez, 18, with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence, and...
LMPD: Man killed after driver runs through stoplight
Source: Louisville Metro Police Department
LMPD bodycam video shows dramatic rescue of woman kidnapped, chained to floor of home
The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831.
Las Vegas visitor wins 10 separate jackpots in 2 days, totaling over $2M