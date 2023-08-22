Nine-banded armadillo now listed as new species inhabiting Bernheim Forest

CLERMONT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest has a new species living there.

According to a release, the nine-banded armadillo has been confirmed as the 51st mammal inhabiting the forest in Clermont, Kentucky

Bernheim Forest staff found an armadillo that had been hit by a vehicle. There were also years of reports and possible sightings.

There’s some concern about the armadillos’ new presence since not as much is known about how they might impact the habitats of Bernheim Forest, negatively or positively. The Natural Areas Team and visiting researchers will be closely monitor as the population continues to grow.

Click here for more information on the nine-banded armadillo’s presence in the forest.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.