Police looking for suspect after man found shot to death in Bon Air neighborhood

Bon Air neighborhood
Bon Air neighborhood(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed in the Bon Air neighborhood on Tuesday.

Louisville police said calls came in reporting a shooting in the 3300 block of Noe Way around 2:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man in the backyard who had been shot multiple times. He died before he could be taken to the hospital.

LMPD is investigating. Police said the suspect allegedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

