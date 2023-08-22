Radcliff police officer recovering after being dragged during traffic stop

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Radcliff police officer is doing alright after he was hurt in a dragging incident at a traffic stop.

Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross said the officer had pulled over a car on Centennial Avenue on Monday at 11:15 p.m.

The car door was open and the officer was leaning in because he believed the suspect might might flee.

Cross said the officer was trying to turn the ignition off. The suspect reportedly drove forward and lightly struck an RPD cruiser and then struck a building. This threw the officer out and slammed him up against the building.

The suspect then reportedly fled, but was eventually taken into custody shortly after midnight.

EMS took the officer to University of Louisville Hospital and Cross said he believes the officer will be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

The Radcliff Police Department confirmed the suspect is a juvenile. The juvenile was arrested on charges such as assault; wanton endangerment; fleeing; operating motor vehicle under the influence; possession of a handgun by a minor; marijuana possession; and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.