Upper deck of Sherman Minton Bridge reopened after emergency repairs

The Sherman Minton Bridge carries Interstate 64 traffic between Louisville, Ky. and New Albany,...
The Sherman Minton Bridge carries Interstate 64 traffic between Louisville, Ky. and New Albany, Ind.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – Drivers using Interstate 64 West heading to New Albany and other parts of Southern Indiana can now use the Sherman Minton Bridge to get there.

Officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project announced today the completion of emergency repairs to the upper deck of the bridge carrying I-64 West traffic from Louisville into Southern Indiana.

The bridge was completely closed to traffic on the morning of July 27 after a problem was found with a support for the upper deck on the Kentucky approach. The lower deck was reopened August 6 with traffic flowing in two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane.

Although traffic was flowing in both directions to the lower deck because those drivers approached the bridge from the Shawnee Expressway, drivers using I-64 in Kentucky did not have direct access to the bridge because the flow from those lanes used the upper deck to reach Indiana.

Project officials say there will be future lane closures as part of the rehabilitation project.

