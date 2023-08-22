Contact Troubleshooters
WAVE News Day at the Kentucky State Fair

(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is WAVE News Day at the Kentucky State Fair!

Stop by our booth at the Kentucky Exposition Center South Wing B to meet the team from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be live coverage throughout the day at the state fair that can be livestreamed by clicking here.

This is the 119th year of the Kentucky State Fair. It’s a yearly tradition for so many Kentuckians and draws visitors from everywhere to come and take in the food, events, music and fun!

WAVE Day at the Fair - 16-year-old raising Grand Champion livestock Pt. 1
WAVE Day at the Fair - 16-year-old raising Grand Champion livestock Pt. 2
WAVE Day at the Fair - Newton's Farm to Table Grille small-batch ice cream
WAVE Day at the Fair - Newton's Farm to Table Grille slow-roasted corn
WAVE Day at the Fair - Louisville Miniature Club
WAVE Day at the Fair - World's Championship Horse Show

Latest News

