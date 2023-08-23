Arrest made in deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shepherdsville police have made an arrest stemming from the deadly altercation that happened inside the parking lot of the new Arvato warehouse on South Preston Highway.

David Beck, 52, is charged with one count of murder. He was booked into the Bullitt County Detention Center just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

An arrest report claims the unnamed victim exited his car after pulling in front of Beck in the parking lot when Beck ‘accelerated’ and drove his car into them, hitting them with the front of his Ford sedan.

Original story:

Shepherdsville police officers and other first responders are currently working in an Arvato parking lot on South Preston Highway due to a car crash.

Shepherdsville Police Chief Steve Schmidt said a pedestrian was taken to a hospital and the driver is speaking to police.

Governor Andy Beshear’s Office confirmed the ribbon cutting event today at the new Arvato facility has been canceled. The governor’s office didn’t say why the event was canceled.

This is a developing story as the Shepherdsville Police Department continues its investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.