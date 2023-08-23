Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Christian Academy high school student selected in prestigious Senate Program

(Envato)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 17-year-old high school student represented his home state of Kentucky at the U.S. Senate.

Brady Butler was one of 30 students across the United States selected to participate in the U.S. Senate Page Program. He was the only student selected from Kentucky.

The program is one of the most prestigious and difficult to get into. It helps with many daily functions of the Senate such as delivering bills and amendments, correspondence and legislative materials. They also work on the Senate floor, helping during roll call votes and helping senators during debates.

Butler attends Kentucky Christian Academy and spent three weeks living on Capitol Hill in the Daniel Webster Senate Page residence, which is named after the founder of the program. Their days began early at 6 a.m. and would sometimes last into the evening.

Butler witnessed political debates firsthand and learned about public service directly from political leaders.

Some of Butler’s favorite memories include holding the door for Vice President Kamala Harris during a joint session of Congress in honor of the President of Israel and a pizza party for the Pages thrown by Alabama Senator, Katie Britt.

He will also remember Senators Cory Booker and John Neely Kennedy joking with the Pages.

The high school junior wants to be a Kentucky Governor one day and plans on studying Political Science.

And with a near-perfect GPA, he is well on his way.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS confirms no injuries after fifth school bus crash of the day
St. Matthews police closed a part of Mall St. Matthews on Aug. 21, 2023 after a threat was...
Threat made against Mall St. Matthews store results in partial closure, scene beginning to clear
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
Fatal crash
20-year-old Louisville man identified as moped driver killed in crash on Taylor Boulevard
36-year-old Moises May was arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Man arrested after police say he chained woman to floor in Park Hill neighborhood

Latest News

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum began shipping the licensed statue of "Pablo...
‘Cocaine Bear’ joins the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame
KCTCS to welcome over 78,000 students enrolled in fall semester
Courtesy: Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
Nine-banded armadillo now listed as new species inhabiting Bernheim Forest
Police say four inmates on work release were cleaning kennels at an animal shelter when they...
3 inmates seriously hurt after being attacked by dog while working at Ky. animal shelter