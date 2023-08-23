Christian Academy high school student selected in prestigious Senate Program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 17-year-old high school student represented his home state of Kentucky at the U.S. Senate.

Brady Butler was one of 30 students across the United States selected to participate in the U.S. Senate Page Program. He was the only student selected from Kentucky.

The program is one of the most prestigious and difficult to get into. It helps with many daily functions of the Senate such as delivering bills and amendments, correspondence and legislative materials. They also work on the Senate floor, helping during roll call votes and helping senators during debates.

Butler attends Kentucky Christian Academy and spent three weeks living on Capitol Hill in the Daniel Webster Senate Page residence, which is named after the founder of the program. Their days began early at 6 a.m. and would sometimes last into the evening.

Butler witnessed political debates firsthand and learned about public service directly from political leaders.

Some of Butler’s favorite memories include holding the door for Vice President Kamala Harris during a joint session of Congress in honor of the President of Israel and a pizza party for the Pages thrown by Alabama Senator, Katie Britt.

He will also remember Senators Cory Booker and John Neely Kennedy joking with the Pages.

The high school junior wants to be a Kentucky Governor one day and plans on studying Political Science.

And with a near-perfect GPA, he is well on his way.

