Churchill Downs Incorporated announces its race and sport book sites

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – After gaining approval from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, Churchill Downs Incorporated will operate six racing and sports books at company properties.

CDI says the KHRC has approved temporary licenses for the six properties, which will begin accepting in-person sports wagers on Thursday, September 7.

The CDI locations will be located at the following sites:

Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville

Derby City Gaming & Hotel in Louisville

Turfway Park Racing & Gaming in Florence

Newport Racing & Gaming in Newport

Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel in Oak Grove

Ellis Park Racing & Gaming in Henderson

“CDI is excited to bring our experience operating retail sports wagering experiences to Kentucky with many thanks to the Kentucky General Assembly, Governor Beshear, the KHRC and the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet for their efforts in making this a reality,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI. “Sports betting as a tourism and economic development opportunity will further strengthen the state’s signature equine industry by bringing new guests into our live and historical racing venues.”

CDI says its licensed Race and Sports Books will incorporate sports betting kiosks among the existing bar and will have simulcast areas for guests to place wagers. Most CDI locations will have large video screens or multiple televisions to watch live racing as well as collegiate and professional sports.

