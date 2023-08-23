Crestwood man killed in head on crash in Gallatin County

GALLATIN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police said a Crestwood man was killed in a head-on crash in Gallatin County on Monday.

Around 4:04 p.m., Gallatin County police were called to respond to a crash on US 42 near the 1800 block involving a passenger car and a motorcycle.

Investigators said a 2021 Harley-Davidson driven by 30-year-old Dylan Rudder was headed west on US 42 when he crashed into a pickup truck while trying to pass another car.

Rudder died before he could be taken to the hospital.

KSP is investigating the crash.

