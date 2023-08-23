Contact Troubleshooters
Cumberland Gap National Historical Park adds $25 million to local economy

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Gap National Historical Park brought in more than 700,000 visitors in 2022.

The increased tourism to the area supported 284 jobs and overall brought in $25,237,000.

“People come to Cumberland Gap National Historical Park to go to the Pinnacle, hike, camp, tour Gap Cave, visit Hensley Settlement, and more,” said Park Superintendent Lisa Baldwin. “We recognize that this tourism is a critical driver to the local economy, bringing 284 jobs and $25,237,000 in revenue to communities within 60 miles of the park.”

The National Park Service conducted a new survey, the 2022 Visitor Spending Effects.

The report shows $23.9 billion of direct spending by nearly 312 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park.

