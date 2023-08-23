Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Back into the 90s this afternoon

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT ADVISORIES/EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS in place through Friday night
  • Air Quality Alert in place through tonight
  • Low-end risk for thunderstorms to develop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A HEAT ADVISORY will remain in effect through the afternoon with a hazy/sunny setup. Highs will reach into the mid 90s with the heat index briefly over the 100° at times. An Air Quality Alert is also in effect through midnight.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight. The clouds and southwesterly winds will limit overnight lows to the 70s.

We will be upgraded to an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING Thursday. Fading complexes of storms nearby may throw clouds into the region tomorrow. Highs top out in the mid to upper 90s tomorrow afternoon with heat index values up to 107°.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are back in the forecast for Thursday night. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows near 80°.

While the heat will rule Thursday and Friday, we’ll also be monitoring for a few gusty thunderstorms that may impact areas northeast of Louisville. Stay close to the forecast for any updates on that risk.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE Midday Weather - Wednesday, August 23, 2023

