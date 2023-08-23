Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Heat peaks later this week

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Air Quality Alert for Louisville & Southern Indiana throught tonight
  • Excessive Heat Warning for most counties - Thursday and Friday
  • Heat breaks with a small weekend storm chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be mostly clear overnight as temperatures only descend into the mid to upper 70s heading into early Thursday. Your air conditioner will be putting in some overtime overnight to keep the warm, muggy air out of your home.

Thursday’s heat index of 102° to 107° will be high enough to trigger an Excessive Heat Warning. Actual afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. A few clouds will be around as the storm chance remains at a minimum on Thursday.

Thursday night will be one of those rare ones where temperatures don’t drop below 80° in some places. While that happens about once per year, we’ve had a couple nights like this already this summer.

A mostly clear night will accompany the warmth. Our Excessive Heat Warning continues for one last day on Friday as the heat peaks. High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s will be paired with heat index values between 103° and 108°. A small storm chance will creep in from the northeast later on.

A cold front moving through late Friday through Saturday will give us a small storm chance. This will be the front that finally breaks the heat and takes us back down into the 80s for next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

