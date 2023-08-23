Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

I-71 South closed due to accident

((MGN))
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - I-71 South has been temporarily closed due to an accident in Oldham County Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The closure is at the 22-mile-marker, which is near the ramps to South First Avenue in La Grange.

Officials said delays are expected and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible. The closure is estimated to last one hour.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world
36-year-old Moises May was arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Man arrested after police say he chained woman to floor in Park Hill neighborhood
Nathaniel J. Martinez, 18, with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence, and...
LMPD: Man killed after driver runs through stoplight
Coroner identifies man found dead inside car at Lyndon apartment complex
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio drove students home from schools on Monday

Latest News

WAVE News Traffic Alert
Interstate crashes cleared after impacting Monday morning commute
I-264 EB near Taylor Blvd.
Man dies at hospital after being hit by car on I-264 West near 3rd Street
UPDATE: One lane reopened on northbound Gene Snyder Freeway following semi crash
I-71 North, South lane closures scheduled in Oldham County