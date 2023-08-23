I-71 South closed due to accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - I-71 South has been temporarily closed due to an accident in Oldham County Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The closure is at the 22-mile-marker, which is near the ramps to South First Avenue in La Grange.

Officials said delays are expected and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible. The closure is estimated to last one hour.

