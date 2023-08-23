Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS Provides update on transportation, app for parents

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio(WAVE)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS has been finding solutions to get all students home at a reasonable hour.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said there’s still work to do, including letting parents know when JCPS early childhood programs will return.

Those programs were supposed to start Wednesday, but the district needs the extra buses.

”First and foremost, I want to start off by saying that I am pleased with the effort that has been put forth over the last two weeks, I can’t say enough,” Dr. Pollio said. “It feels like it’s been months.”

Other tasks include:

  • Relocating depots to help address traffic problems
  • Eliminating bus stops not being used
  • Shortening longer bus routes by re-assigning students

The district also said they have tripled staffing for the 485-RIDE bus hotline and fewer parents are calling in.

A new app recently rolled out to parents is providing some peace of mind. It is called the Edulog Parent Portal Lite app, and it provides live tracking for your child’s school bus.

Some parents have expressed security concerns that anyone can track a bus. Pollio said 80% of large school districts already use similar apps and all their bus stops are already public on their website.

”We use the lite because it does not track the route,” Pollio said. “So it only shows where the bus is at that current time. It doesn’t show where the bus is, where it’s going, it only shows where it is at that time. So no different than if a child had on their cell phone, the parent could track where the child is.”

JCPS said their goal is to get to a point where bus times are very predictable for families. If that doesn’t happen, a complete overhaul is on the table. A decision will be made over fall break.

Click or tap here for more stories on how JCPS has been working to address the school bus transportation issues.

