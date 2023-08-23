Contact Troubleshooters
Judge awards $3M to David Camm in wrongful death suit

David Camm leaving the Boone County, Ind., Courthouse after his acquittal in October 2013.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A $3 million judgment has been awarded to a man wrongfully convicted of killing his entire family.

David Camm, who was once an Indiana State Police trooper, was convicted not once, but twice of murdering his wife and two children. Both convictions were later overturned.

The bodies of Kim Camm, 35, and the couple’s children, 7-year-old Bradley Camm and 5-year-old Jill Camm were found on the night of September 28, 2000 in the garage of their Georgetown, Indiana home. All three had been shot to death.

Camm, now 59, served 13 years in prison before being exonerated in his third trial in October 2013.

Charles Boney Jr. was eventually convicted in 2005 after DNA evidence tied him to the crimes. Boney was sentenced to 225 years in prison.

Since his acquittal, Camm has sued several investigators claiming they falsified evidence and trusted the opinion of someone who was highly unqualified.

Camm, who found the bodies, has maintained that he was at his church playing basketball at the time his family was killed. He contends Boney or someone else committed the murders. Prosecutors claim Camm he left the church gum, committed the slayings, and returned.

A Floyd County judge today granted three separate $1 million judgments - one for each of the three family members killed - to Camm and ordered Boney to pay for it.

Camm has already settled with Floyd County for $450,000 and with the State of Indiana for an additional $4.6 million.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

