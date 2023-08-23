Louisville fugitives taken into custody after standoff with southern California authorities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two fugitives who had outstanding warrants out of Louisville since late 2021 were arrested in southern California.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Long Beach Police Department, and the U.S. Marshal Service worked together to get 29-year-old Jerlen Lewayne Horton and 28-year-old Chicoby Tryvest Summer into custody, according to an ATF release.

A two-hour standoff occurred at a Long Beach luxury high-rise apartment complex on Ocean Avenue. LBPD SWAT made the arrest without incident Tuesday morning and a state search warrant was executed at the suspects’ residence. Authorities reportedly seized a firearm and other evidence.

Horton and Summers are both convicted felons and gang members of the Victory Street Crips operating out of Louisville. They had been evading police since Nov. 3, 2021, when they escaped an attempted arrest in Kentucky. Horton was charged in state and federal court for aggravated assault from that incident as well as drug- and firearms-related charges. The USMS had issued a federal warrant for Horton for reportedly violating the terms of his supervised release.

They’re expected to be extradited to Kentucky.

