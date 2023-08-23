Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville fugitives taken into custody after standoff with southern California authorities

Chicoby Summers (left) and Jerlen Horton (right)
Chicoby Summers (left) and Jerlen Horton (right)(U.S. Marshals)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two fugitives who had outstanding warrants out of Louisville since late 2021 were arrested in southern California.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Long Beach Police Department, and the U.S. Marshal Service worked together to get 29-year-old Jerlen Lewayne Horton and 28-year-old Chicoby Tryvest Summer into custody, according to an ATF release.

A two-hour standoff occurred at a Long Beach luxury high-rise apartment complex on Ocean Avenue. LBPD SWAT made the arrest without incident Tuesday morning and a state search warrant was executed at the suspects’ residence. Authorities reportedly seized a firearm and other evidence.

Horton and Summers are both convicted felons and gang members of the Victory Street Crips operating out of Louisville. They had been evading police since Nov. 3, 2021, when they escaped an attempted arrest in Kentucky. Horton was charged in state and federal court for aggravated assault from that incident as well as drug- and firearms-related charges. The USMS had issued a federal warrant for Horton for reportedly violating the terms of his supervised release.

They’re expected to be extradited to Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world
Nathaniel J. Martinez, 18, with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence, and...
LMPD: Man killed after driver runs through stoplight
Investigation underway after man found dead inside car at Lyndon apartment complex
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio drove students home from schools on Monday
Police say four inmates on work release were cleaning kennels at an animal shelter when they...
3 inmates seriously hurt after being attacked by dog while working at Ky. animal shelter

Latest News

Congressman McGarvey seeks federal funding for JCPS bus drivers
Congressman McGarvey seeks federal funding for JCPS bus drivers
People going to the Kentucky State Fair find ways to escape the heat
People going to the Kentucky State Fair find ways to escape the heat
KSP Logo
Crestwood man killed in head on crash in Gallatin County
People going to the Kentucky State Fair find ways to escape the heat