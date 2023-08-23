Contact Troubleshooters
Metro Louisville does not heed warning to stop clearing homeless camps during heatwave

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) warned Metro Louisville to stop clearing out homeless...
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) warned Metro Louisville to stop clearing out homeless camps while it is so hot.(WAVE)
By David Mattingly
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) warned Metro Louisville to stop clearing out homeless camps while it is so hot.

The organization sent a letter to the city on Tuesday warning that moving people out during the current heatwave is putting their health at risk.

“We know that unhoused people are already at higher risk of having serious health conditions,” Kevin Muench with the ACLU of Kentucky said. “Whether that be hypertension, diabetes, and we know that these people are now being forced out onto the streets.”

City crews continued clearing out homeless camps on Wednesday.

In Portland on Northwestern Parkway, heavy equipment scooped up and removed belongings and overgrown vegetation at an encampment under an I-64 overpass.

All but one of the homeless at the camp heeded city warnings and departed before crews arrived.

“Well for me, because I have animals, I’ve got a paralyzed dog here somebody left in an alleyway to die,” the only remaining encampment resident Ginger Nave Martin said. “That is a struggle for a person that’s having to move.”

With nothing but a bicycle for transportation, moving out with her dogs and belongings seemed like an impossible task for Martin.

During a week when the heat index is breaking the hundred mark daily, the ACLU is urging the city to leave Martin and others like her alone.

The ACLU letter to Deputy Mayor Nicole George warned that forcing the homeless out in the heat “threatens the health of encampment residents and risks violating the constitutional rights of unhoused people.”

“So, my question to the city would be,” Muench said. “What are individuals who need to keep medicine in a cool environment supposed to do now that their temporary housing is being torn down and they are put out onto the sidewalk?”

Salvation Army and Wayside Shelters were open Wednesday as part of a White Flag Day in response to the heat.

When asked for a response, Mayor Craig Greenberg’s Press Secretary Kevin Trager said, “While our homeless services team is committed to outreach and support, we must also focus on limiting the growth of encampments, especially in areas around schools, neighborhoods, and other family gathering places, in the interest of public safety. Public spaces should be safe and accessible for everyone.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

