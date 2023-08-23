Contact Troubleshooters
Officers rescue deer in labor and in distress, help delivery twin fawns

By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of local officers.

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies and their Animal Control Officers responded to a call for service regarding a wild animal.

While the WCSO ACOs typically deal with domestic animal calls, they responded to a report of a deer that had been laying down in the caller’s back yard for two days.

Animal Control Officer Lisa responded and immediately saw the deer was in labor and in distress. She assisted with the delivery of a fawn before other officers arrived on scene and assisted with the delivery of its twin.

The baby fawns were tended to and assisted with bottles of milk while the mama deer was assessed and helped to drink water via a syringe.

A rehab facility responded and all three deer were transported to their temporary home at the rehabilitation facility.

The WCSO posted to Facebook saying, “The fawns are doing great, and after some medical treatment, the mother doe is showing improvements. We want to thank our ACOs, Lisa and Gene, as well as Sgt. Bull, for their response, dedication, and caring hearts!”

The deer are all now recovering thanks to the quick action and caring hearts of all of the officers.

