Pedestrian taken to hospital after car crash in Shepherdsville

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shepherdsville police officers and other first responders are currently working in an Arvato parking lot on South Preston Highway due to a car crash.

Shepherdsville Police Chief Steve Schmidt said a pedestrian was taken to a hospital and the driver is speaking to police.

Governor Andy Beshear’s Office confirmed the ribbon cutting event today at the new Arvato facility has been canceled. The governor’s office didn’t say why the event was canceled.

This is a developing story as the Shepherdsville Police Department continues its investigation.

