People going to the Kentucky State Fair find ways to escape the heat

(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crowds started filing in at the Kentucky State Fair at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and people were trying to cool off any way they could.

Temperatures in Louisville reached nearly 95 degrees Tuesday.

The big tent was a popular place to cool off, and families enjoyed the food while watching performances on stage.

“It is hot, for sure,” one person said. “But I come for the food every year, so that’s the best part. Food and drinks.”

“We hit the food booth, kind of walked a little bit, and then went straight to the air,” another guest said.

Randy Mills said he came out to the fair with his friends for Senior Day, where anyone aged 55 and up gets free admission.

“We don’t get into the rides, we are past that,” Mills said. “The grandkids enjoy that.”

Many people said they used umbrellas, water breaks, and fans to cool off.

