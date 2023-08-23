Contact Troubleshooters
UofL Health gives update on new Covid variant

(WMC)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new Covid variant called EG.5 is sweeping across the United States as cases and hospitalizations rise.

The fast-spreading subvariant, nicknamed Eris, is now the dominant strain circulating in the nation right now. Symptoms are similar to other Covid variants we have experienced with fevers, chills and headaches.

WAVE News spoke to Dr. Mark Burns, an infectious disease specialist at UofL Health, who said the issue is that Eris is easier to pass along, and we have a population that’s not really immunized anymore.

It’s been almost a year since the last Covid booster came out. A new booster is in the works and is possibly coming in mid-September. Burns said this new Booster should protect against this new strain.

“Unfortunately, it looks like it is going to be here to stay for a while,” Burns said. “And we will attack it like we would influenza, hopefully have yearly updates with the vaccines. Just like you get your flu vaccine, you will get your Covid vaccine as well, too.”

UofL Health said they currently have seven patients in the hospital with Covid.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

