2 students taken to hospital after bus accident

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students were taken to the hospital after a bus accident on Crums Lane Thursday afternoon, according to the Shively Police Department.

A car rear-ended the bus around 2:45 p.m. near Butler High School on Crums Lane, Sergeant Jordan Brown with SPD said.

There were 21 people including the driver on the bus. Brown said two students were taken to the hospital to have minor injuries checked out.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

