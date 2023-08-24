ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat peaks today & tomorrow

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY (8/24/23)

FRIDAY (8/25/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT ADVISORIES/EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS in place through Friday night

Front brings few showers and storms Friday night/Saturday morning

Cooler air returns this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A WAVE Weather ALERT DAY and Excessive Heat Warning are in place as the dangerous summer heat sticks around. Highs soar into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon, with a heat index near 105°. A stray downpour can’t be completely ruled out. We’ll struggle to cool off tonight. Lows only fall to near 80° by tomorrow morning, despite the clear skies.

The Excessive Heat Warning and WAVE Weather Alert Day remain on Friday. Highs in the 90s and a heat index of 105°+ are back in the forecast to end the workweek. An approaching cold front will bring rain chances later in the day. Partly cloudy skies are in Friday evening’s forecast before the cold front brings scattered showers and thunderstorms into the region overnight into Saturday morning. This will be the system that finally gives us relief from the heat!

While the heat will rule Thursday and Friday, we’ll also be monitoring for a few gusty thunderstorms that may impact areas northeast of Louisville. Stay close to the forecast for any updates on that risk.

