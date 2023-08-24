Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat peaks today & tomorrow

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, August 23, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (8/24/23)
  • FRIDAY (8/25/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT ADVISORIES/EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS in place through Friday night
  • Front brings few showers and storms Friday night/Saturday morning
  • Cooler air returns this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A WAVE Weather ALERT DAY and Excessive Heat Warning are in place as the dangerous summer heat sticks around. Highs soar into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon, with a heat index near 105°. A stray downpour can’t be completely ruled out. We’ll struggle to cool off tonight. Lows only fall to near 80° by tomorrow morning, despite the clear skies.

The Excessive Heat Warning and WAVE Weather Alert Day remain on Friday. Highs in the 90s and a heat index of 105°+ are back in the forecast to end the workweek. An approaching cold front will bring rain chances later in the day. Partly cloudy skies are in Friday evening’s forecast before the cold front brings scattered showers and thunderstorms into the region overnight into Saturday morning. This will be the system that finally gives us relief from the heat!

While the heat will rule Thursday and Friday, we’ll also be monitoring for a few gusty thunderstorms that may impact areas northeast of Louisville. Stay close to the forecast for any updates on that risk.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

