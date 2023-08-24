Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ALERT DAY: Hot and humid air remains

(WAVE 3 News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (8/24/23)
  • FRIDAY (8/25/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT ADVISORIES/EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS in place through Friday night
  • Strong thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon/evening
  • Below-normal temperatures rule the extended

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds with showers east, will soon fade to a hazy sunshine for the afternoon hours. Temperatures are still on track to reach well into the 90s with the heat index roughly in the range of 102-105° this afternoon.

Quite warm tonight with some high clouds at times possible. The humid air will keep the temperature from dropping much at all.

More heat expected on Friday with highs pushing into the upper 90s with the heat index likely to reach or even exceed 105° at times. Strong t-storms could develop after 4 p.m. with a strong wind and heavy rain/lightning threat. We’ll be monitoring that.

Partly cloudy skies are in Friday evening’s forecast before the cold front brings scattered showers and thunderstorms into the region overnight into Saturday morning. This will be the system that finally gives us relief from the heat!

We will cool down some on Sunday with yet another cold front moving in Tuesday next week that will really usher in some refreshing air!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Beck, 52, is charged with one count of murder after Shepherdsville police say he...
Arrest made in deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse
36-year-old Moises May was arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Man arrested after police say he chained woman to floor in Park Hill neighborhood
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) warned Metro Louisville to stop clearing out homeless...
Metro Louisville does not heed warning to stop clearing homeless camps during heatwave
The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world
David Camm leaving the Boone County, Ind., Courthouse after his acquittal in October 2013.
Judge awards $3M to David Camm in wrongful death suit

Latest News

For thumbs
StormTALK! Blog 8/24
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, August 24, 2023
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, August 23, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/21