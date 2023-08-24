ALERT DAY: Hot and humid air remains

ALERT DAYS

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT ADVISORIES/EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS in place through Friday night

Strong thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon/evening

Below-normal temperatures rule the extended

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds with showers east, will soon fade to a hazy sunshine for the afternoon hours. Temperatures are still on track to reach well into the 90s with the heat index roughly in the range of 102-105° this afternoon.

Quite warm tonight with some high clouds at times possible. The humid air will keep the temperature from dropping much at all.

More heat expected on Friday with highs pushing into the upper 90s with the heat index likely to reach or even exceed 105° at times. Strong t-storms could develop after 4 p.m. with a strong wind and heavy rain/lightning threat. We’ll be monitoring that.

Partly cloudy skies are in Friday evening’s forecast before the cold front brings scattered showers and thunderstorms into the region overnight into Saturday morning. This will be the system that finally gives us relief from the heat!

We will cool down some on Sunday with yet another cold front moving in Tuesday next week that will really usher in some refreshing air!

