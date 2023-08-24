Contact Troubleshooters
Coroner identifies teen found dead inside vehicle, LMPD investigating

(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The death of a 17-year-old boy is under investigation after he was found yesterday inside a vehicle.

The teen was found dead after Louisville Metro police were called to the 4500 block of S. 1st around 11:30 a.m. about a person down inside a vehicle.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the 17-year-old as Christian Ruhekenya.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, but the department says foul play is not suspected.

Investigators are awaiting test results to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

